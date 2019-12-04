|
Randall Dean Sunderland, 52, of Independence MO, passed from this life and went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Randy was born on November 29, 1966 in Independence Missouri, to loving parents Ralph K Sunderland and Lillian (Clarke) Sunderland.
He was preceded in death by his father in 1999.
His survivors include his mother, his 5 brothers Michael, William, David, Daniel and Gary, and 1 sister Diane, as well as a host of extended family members.
Randy loved hoodies and rings and shoes that lit up when he walked. He loved chocolate cake, chinese food and omelettes. He loved birthdays and Thanksgiving. Randy worked at the Rainbow Center in Blue Springs and was a member of The Community of Christ Special Ministries in Independence. Randy was a special guy who will be missed dearly by all.
A special thanks to St Luke's Hospice House of KC who provided excellent care for him in his final days.
Burial to follow at Mound Grove Cemetery in Independence.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 4, 2019