Randall "Randy" Henning, 60, passed away October 27, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital on the Plaza.Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., with a memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Timothy Lutheran Church, 425 NW R.D. Mize Road, Blue Springs, MO 64014.Memories of Randall and words of comfort for his family may be shared at www.meyersfuneralchapel.com.