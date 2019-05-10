|
Randall Keith Carpenter, 70, of Independence, MO., passed away, Monday, May 6, 2019 at Monterey Park Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Independence, MO. following a lengthy illness.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 2 p.m., Monday, May 13, at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home 1823 N Blue Mills Rd, Independence, MO 64058. A private interment ceremony will be held at a later date.
Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600
Published in The Examiner on May 10, 2019
