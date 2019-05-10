Home

New Salem Funeral Home
1823 N. Blue Mills Rd.
Independence, MO 64058
(816) 796-8600
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Royer's New Salem Funeral Home
1823 N Blue Mills Rd
Independence, MO
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Royer's New Salem Funeral Home
1823 N Blue Mills Rd
Independence, MO
Randall Keith Carpenter

Randall Keith Carpenter Obituary

Randall Keith Carpenter, 70, of Independence, MO., passed away, Monday, May 6, 2019 at Monterey Park Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Independence, MO. following a lengthy illness.

Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 2 p.m., Monday, May 13, at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home 1823 N Blue Mills Rd, Independence, MO 64058. A private interment ceremony will be held at a later date.

Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600
Published in The Examiner on May 10, 2019
