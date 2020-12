Or Copy this URL to Share



Randy Edward Beale, 66, passed away on December 2, 2020, in Independence, Missouri.



A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Carson-Speaks Chapel. Due to county restrictions the funeral is closed to the public, but will be available to view via Speaks Chapel's Facebook page on Monday, December 7, at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Oak Ridge Memory Gardens.



Arrangements in care of Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store