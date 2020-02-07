|
|
Randy Thomas McKinley, 75, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO.
He was born July 9, 1944 in Clinton, MO to Thomas and Margaret (Healey) McKinley. Randy grew up in Excelsior Springs, MO and North Kansas City, MO. He graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1962. Randy was united in marriage to Brenda Vickers on January 2, 1982 in Independence, MO. He worked for American Can Company for 11 years, General Motors for 11 years, and Metropolitan Community College for 10 years before retiring in 2010. He loved his church family and was a student of the Bible. Randy was a member of the Anchor Point Baptist Church in Independence, MO for 33 years, where he taught Sunday school. He has been a member of the First Bible Baptist Church in Blue Springs for the past 3 years. Randy was a sports fan and liked watching the Kansas City Chiefs, Royals, and KU. He also enjoyed having coffee with his buddies and going out to eat. Randy truly cherished spending time with his family and friends.
Survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Brenda McKinley of Blue Springs, MO; children, Seth McKinley (Elisha) of Blue Springs, MO, Andrew McKinley (Brandon) of Independence, MO, Mary Wilson (Damian) of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren, Chad, Nina, Lincoln, Addie, Kinley, Claire, Max.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Margaret McKinley.
The family will receive friends and family from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the First Bible Baptist Church, 1441 S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service will begin at 4 p.m. at the church. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of Randy and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 7, 2020