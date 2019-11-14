Home

Ray Thomas Cox


1932 - 2019
Ray Thomas Cox Obituary

Ray Thomas Cox, 87, born on August 31, 1932, Ray made his transition on Friday, November 8.

He is survived by his wife Ruth of nearly 63 years and one sister, Mary Jo; three sons Vic (and wife Carla), Tom (and wife Bonnie), and David (and wife Tina), and daughter Vicki. He leaves four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.

Ray was a resident of Buckner for almost 50 years. He served his country in the Navy on the USS Delta AR-9 during the Korean conflict. He enjoyed life, seeing humor in most anything and was proud of his memberships in the USS Delta reunion, Garrison Family Association, American Legion Post 21, and as a Tennessee Squire at Jack Daniels Distillery. He was a friend to anyone he met and will be missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 14, 2019
