Raymond Acie Fleming passed into God's arms on November 14, 2020, having lived a long and wonderful 101 years.
Ray was married to Marion Fleming for 75 years and survived her passing in January, 2019. He was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Independence and 50+ year member of the VFW Post #1000, American Legion and the Masonic Order. Ray was a WWII Navy Veteran in the Pacific Theater, and moved home to Independence, later retiring from a 25-year career with TWA. He and Marion traveled the world, and he enjoyed golf and gardening.
Ray was a wonderful and loving son, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his son, Robert (Nancy) and his two grandsons, Alexander (Marcy) and Kenneth.
A visitation is scheduled for Friday, November 20, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. with a service to follow at Speaks Suburban Chapel in Independence, Mo.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600