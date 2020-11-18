1/1
Raymond Acie Fleming
Raymond Acie Fleming passed into God's arms on November 14, 2020, having lived a long and wonderful 101 years.

Ray was married to Marion Fleming for 75 years and survived her passing in January, 2019. He was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Independence and 50+ year member of the VFW Post #1000, American Legion and the Masonic Order. Ray was a WWII Navy Veteran in the Pacific Theater, and moved home to Independence, later retiring from a 25-year career with TWA. He and Marion traveled the world, and he enjoyed golf and gardening.

Ray was a wonderful and loving son, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his son, Robert (Nancy) and his two grandsons, Alexander (Marcy) and Kenneth.

A visitation is scheduled for Friday, November 20, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. with a service to follow at Speaks Suburban Chapel in Independence, Mo.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600

Published in The Examiner on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
