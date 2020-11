Raymond Acie Fleming passed into God's arms on November 14, 2020, having lived a long and wonderful 101 years.Ray was married to Marion Fleming for 75 years and survived her passing in January, 2019. He was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Independence and 50+ year member of the VFW Post #1000, American Legion and the Masonic Order. Ray was a WWII Navy Veteran in the Pacific Theater, and moved home to Independence, later retiring from a 25-year career with TWA. He and Marion traveled the world, and he enjoyed golf and gardening.Ray was a wonderful and loving son, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his son, Robert (Nancy) and his two grandsons, Alexander (Marcy) and Kenneth.A visitation is scheduled for Friday, November 20, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. with a service to follow at Speaks Suburban Chapel in Independence, Mo.Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600