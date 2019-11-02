|
|
Raymond C. Meadows, 84 of Independence, MO passed away, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Centerpoint Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 at Maywood Baptist Church, 10505 E. Winner Rd, Independence, MO 64052 with burial to follow in Floral Hills Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m., until service time Monday at the church.
Donations may be made in his name to Maywood Baptist Church.
Raymond was born June 12, 1935 in St. Joseph, MO to Freeman and Wauneta (Atkins) Meadows and has been a longtime area resident. He graduated from Raytown High School in 1953 and later received his master's in education administration from UMKC. He had worked for the KC School District for 38 years until his retired in 1996. He was a longtime active member of Maywood Baptist Church where he served as a church deacon.
Survivors include; his wife of 53 years, Gloria of the home; 2 sons, Stephen Meadows of Independence, MO and Nick Meadows and wife Patricia of Kansas City, MO and a sister, Loretta Maher and husband Tom of Overland Park, KS.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 2, 2019