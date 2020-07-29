Raymond Louis Love, 86, of Raytown, Missouri; formerly of Independence and Holden, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home.
Ray was born March 7, 1934 in Kansas City, son of Louis Benjamin Love and Florence Mary (Anderson) Love. He attended Grain Valley High School and also, Penn Valley Community College in Kansas City. He was united in marriage to Sadie F. Lindsey on August 7, 1954 in Kansas City. The couple made their home in Independence for many years, where Ray was employed as a firefighter with the Independence Fire Department. After nearly 35 years of service, the couple retired to Holden. Ray enjoyed photography, genealogy, traveling and especially spending time with family. He was also a faithful member of LDS Church.
Survivors include six children: Russell Love (Mary), Benny Love, Pat Love (April) Kim Holder (Ryan); Kay Winters (Alan) and Glenda Forrester; two brothers: Alex "Bill" Love (Roxanne) and Pat Love (Patty); seventeen grandchildren; thirty four great-grandchildren, with two on the way.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sadie and his brother, Stanley Love and wife, Ellie.
Funeral Service: will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Williams Funeral Chapel in Holden, with Assistant Chief (Retired) Jason Blystone, Chaplain of Independence Fire Department officiating. Interment will follow at Blackwater Cemetery, near Pittsville. Visitation: The family will receive friends, Saturday at the funeral home, one hour prior to service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Independence 76 Historical Society in care of the funeral home.
