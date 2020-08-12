Reba Allyenne Morgan, 88 of Grandview MO, formally from Rushville IL, passed away August 5, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Grandview.
She was born in Brooklyn IL on November 24, 1931 and attended Rushville schools. Reba married Maurice Ritchey Morgan in 1959. He passed away July 19, 1991. She was a homemaker who loved to work in garden and be a farmer's wife. Reba enjoyed cooking and canning. Her famous dishes were homemade cinnamon rolls and egg noodles from scratch. Reba was kind and cheerful.
She was proceeded in death by her mother, Helen; two step-brothers, Edward E. and John M. Morgan; step-sister, Dorothy A.
She is survived by her son, Roswell A. Morgan (wife Lori) of Blue Springs MO; three grandchildren Nicholas P., Mallori P., and Aubrey B. Morgan of Blue Springs.
Her family will receive friends and family from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. A second visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville, IL with funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at the Rushville City Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association
