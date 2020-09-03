Reba Riggins Hubbard, 86, of Independence passed away, August 31, 2020.
She was born December 11, 1933 in Six Mile, South Carolina to Wesley C. and Eleanor Mann Riggins. Reba moved to Kansas City as a child and then to Raytown. She graduated from Raytown High School where she met her high school sweetheart and eventual husband, Ronald W. Hubbard. They were president and vice president of their senior class. Reba attended William Jewell College before graduating from the University of Central Missouri with a degree in elementary education. She taught in the Raytown, Centerview (Crest Ridge), Turner (Kansas) and Kansas City Missouri school districts. She loved teaching and her students. Reba helped support her husband, Ron, as he finished his medical education and training as a general surgeon.
Together they made their home in Independence, raising two sons. Reba, proud of Ron and his profession as an Osteopathic physician, became involved in its auxiliary. She held many offices at the local and state level and received several awards. Reba also was a proud sponsor of the medical student wife's group as well. She was involved in many community activities including Variety Club and Young Matrons. Reba was in several Young Matron Theater productions for school children in Independence. In later years, Reba and Ron began a cancer support group at their church, First Baptist of Raytown, to offer support to those battling cancer and their families. Reba loved her family, friends, travel and children. Her marriage to Ron was a true love story and they were married 57 years before his death in 2013. Her favorite times were spent with him, her sons, grandkids, great-grandkids, extended family and traveling with friends. She knew the Lord and served him faithfully. She was a member of Cross Creek Baptist Mission in Oak Grove.
Reba was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dr. Ronald W. Hubbard, in laws Dr. W. T. and Shirley Hubbard, twin brother Robert W. Riggins, sister in law Doris Riggins, sister Jackie Attebery, and brother in law John E. Attebery.
She is survived by son Chris Hubbard, Independence, son Dr. Kevin (Roxanne) Hubbard, Raymore, grandson Brent (Kelsey) Hubbard, Olathe, grandson Grant (Lana) Hubbard, Independence, great- grandchildren Kyle, Laurali, and Matthew, along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of John Knox Care Center for the loving and compassionate care Reba received.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Reba's name to Harvester's Backsnack program, 3801 Topping Kansas City Mo 64129.
