The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Betts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Ann Betts


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Rebecca Ann Betts Obituary
Rebecca Ann Betts, 71, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Carson-Speaks Chapel, with service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Brooking Cemetery, 10004 E 53rd St, Raytown, MO 64133.

Rebecca was born March 10, 1948 to Clarence "Glenn" and Ada (Phillips) Betts in Independence, MO. After high school, Rebecca earned an Associate Degree in Medical Health Information before starting her own business as a medical records consultant, a career she enjoyed for over 35 years. Rebecca had three children and was a wonderful mother. Rebecca loved to travel, especially to Europe. She also enjoyed singing, interior design, history, architecture, classical music, and was a "jedi-level" shopper. She was very generous, giving and caring. Rebecca lovingly and attentively cared for her parents. Rebecca was an active community volunteer, including the Truman Heartland Community Foundation and Samaritan's Purse program.

Rebecca is survived by her sister, Glenna (Jim) Johnson; children, Greysen (Lacy Fleming) Carlson, Sarah Kraft, and Matthew (Maureen) Roberts; and grandchildren, Emma, Noah, Ryan, and Dylan.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carson-Speaks Chapel
Download Now