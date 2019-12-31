|
Rebecca Ann Betts, 71, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Carson-Speaks Chapel, with service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Brooking Cemetery, 10004 E 53rd St, Raytown, MO 64133.
Rebecca was born March 10, 1948 to Clarence "Glenn" and Ada (Phillips) Betts in Independence, MO. After high school, Rebecca earned an Associate Degree in Medical Health Information before starting her own business as a medical records consultant, a career she enjoyed for over 35 years. Rebecca had three children and was a wonderful mother. Rebecca loved to travel, especially to Europe. She also enjoyed singing, interior design, history, architecture, classical music, and was a "jedi-level" shopper. She was very generous, giving and caring. Rebecca lovingly and attentively cared for her parents. Rebecca was an active community volunteer, including the Truman Heartland Community Foundation and Samaritan's Purse program.
Rebecca is survived by her sister, Glenna (Jim) Johnson; children, Greysen (Lacy Fleming) Carlson, Sarah Kraft, and Matthew (Maureen) Roberts; and grandchildren, Emma, Noah, Ryan, and Dylan.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
