Noland Road Chapel
509 S NOLAND RD
Independence, MO 64050
(816) 252-8900
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomers Noland Road Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomers Noland Road Chapel
Regina G. (Earls) Anderson


1957 - 2019
Regina G. (Earls) Anderson Obituary
Regina G Anderson, age 62, of Blue Springs, passed away June 1, 2019.

Visitation Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, 10-11 a.m. Funeral Service 11 a.m. All services at Newcomers Noland Road Chapel.

Regina was born May 22, 1957, in Independence, to Cleo and Doris (Horton) Earls. She was raised and educated in Independence, graduating from Van Hort High School in 1975. She married Bobby Anderson in June of 2000 in Randolph, Mo. Bobby was the love of her life and her constant companion and champion. Regina worked at Arrow Forklift for over 30 years before having to take disability in 2008.

Left to mourn her passing; Husband Bobby Anderson. Daughters: Kimberly Hogan, Traci Winsea (Charles). Sons; Wiliam Anderson, Bobby Anderson, Jr. Grandchildren; Saphire, J.P., Samantha, Devin, Gabby, Addison, Serenity, Sydney. Sisters: Sharon Brown of Independence, MO. Kim (Elda) Lewis of Windsor, MO. Kelly (Ron) Gibson of Independence. Brother; Paul (Tammy) Earls of Independence. Brother-in-law, William (Sharon) Anderson of Pleasanton Ks. Sister-in-law; Janice Turner and Joyce (Gary) Pratt of Warsaw, Mo. Several nieces, nephews and friends.

Regina was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. We will miss her until we meet again in heaven.
Published in The Examiner on June 5, 2019
