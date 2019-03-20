Regina M. York, 94, of Independence passed away Friday, March 15, 2019.



Memorial Services will be 3 p.m., Saturday, March 23, at the Chapel at The Groves; 1515 W. White Oak St.; Independence, MO 64050. Private graveside services were held at Mound Grove Cemetery.



Regina was born April 25, 1924 to Kenneth and Ethel (Walker) Ward in Los Angeles, CA. Her family returned to Kansas where Regina grew up in Wichita. While attending college on a full scholarship at KU, she met her future husband, Charles. After WWII ended and Charles was discharged from the Navy, they moved to Concordia, KS, where, with the help of family, they built their first home together by hand. They ultimately moved to Independence, MO where they lovingly raised their five children together. Regina was a member of Beacon Heights Church where she was very active in many church group activities.



Regina is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles L. York; her sister, Betty Pickering and her young brother, Donny Ward.



She is survived by her two sons, David York of Mobile, AL and Barry York of Salem, OR; her three daughters, Judy York of Kansas City, MO, Jill McClure of Greensboro, NC and Joyce Higginbotham of St. Louis, MO; six grandchildren, Kenneth, Jonathan, Erik, Kristina, Richard, and Trevor, and twelve great-grandchildren, Cora, Ada, Jezzia, Zoi, Carly, Conner, Alec, Austin, Autumn, Matthew, Evelyn, and Arawyn.



The family suggests contributions in Regina's honor to One Community Hospice or the .



Arrangements by Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600.