Remmonia "Clidene" Smith, known as Dene, of Independence, MO lived from June 28, 1931 until she passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was 89.
Dene was born to Clyde and Grace Ester Kettner of Poteau, Oklahoma. She was born in Oklahoma, her family moved to California, then came to Independence, Missouri. She had 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
She graduated from William Chrisman High School, then went to Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa. Graceland College was where she met her husband, Richard Amos Smith. They moved back to Independence and were married on September 1, 1950. Sharing in 68 years of marriage, they raised 5 children together.
In the late1960's, Dene went back to college and graduated with an Associate Degree in Nursing. She worked as Registered Nurse for over 25 years at Baptist Medical Center.
Dene was preceded in death by her parents, her daughters: Donna Elaine Parker and Alisa Kay Williams. After Alisa died, Dene retired from nursing and she and her husband started raising their 5th child. In March 2019, her husband, Richard died. Later, her brother, Everette Wayne Kettner "Buddy," passed away.
Dene is survived by her daughters: Nancy A. Baker (s. Charles E. Baker), Debra S. Harper (s. David C. Harper), and son Juston A. Smith (s. Rachel E. Smith). They had 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Surviving siblings are Grace Sue Conoley of Kansas and Camilla Jane Bigier of Independence, MO.
Many, many people told her children that they had a very sweet mother. Dene taught her children many lessons and even though Richard was a minister, she taught her children more about how to live as good Christian people in a daunting world. Dene was loved by her family and many friends. She will be sorely missed.
