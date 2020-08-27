Reva Mae Prinz, 89, passed away August 21, 2020.?
Reva was born on July 22, 1931, in Gillham, Arkansas, the oldest of three daughters to Homer Andrew Bonds and Frankie Smith Bonds. Orphaned at age 10, Reva moved to Thayer, Missouri, where she met her future husband … the ornery next-door neighbor! While not exactly love at first sight, Reva married her childhood sweetheart, Carl Prinz, on May 28, 1950. They set off into the world as newlyweds, settling in Independence, Missouri, and raising three daughters.
Reva always worked outside the home and spent the last 30 years of her career as a cost estimator for Wilcox-Electric, retiring in 1996. She was a highly skilled seamstress, an avid reader and musically gifted in voice and piano. She spent many years traveling and singing with the Mozarkians, a local gospel group. She exhibited her strong Christian character by volunteering her time at a local hospital, rescue mission, and her spiritual home, Calvary Baptist Church in Independence. Throughout her life, her family was her priority, and in later years she devoted much of her attention to her husband after he suffered a stroke. Reva will be remembered as a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt.
Reva is survived by her three daughters and their families: Vickie Barclay of Layfette, California, (daughter Erin Sutch, husband Adam and their children Kylie and
Lincoln, and daughter Kelsey Schirm and husband Erin); Cindy Williams and husband Mike of Sugar Creek, Missouri, (daughter Rosemary Weik, husband Chuck, and their children Josephine and Max Shaw); and Shellie Speer of Liberty, Missouri, (son Jesse Speer and his children A.J. and Macy, son Jay Speer, wife Heather and their children Brooklyn, Brady, and Breckin, and daughter Anna Speer and her son Ayden). Reva is also survived by her two sisters Mary Wise and Belva Frische, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 63 years, Carl Prinz; son-in-law Bill Speer; and grandson Carl Andrew Williams.
A private graveside service will be held at Mount Washington Cemetery.?In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care in honor of Reva at crhcf.org.
