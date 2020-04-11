|
|
Reva Marie Hallford, age 89, of Independence, MO. went to join Ben in their heavenly home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Reva was born September 4, 1930 in Charleston, AR to Myrna Irene Berry McDaniel and Isaac J. McDaniel. Reva was a member of Eastgate Christian Church. On March 17, 1950 she married Ben Hallford. In 1990 after 30 years of service, Reva retired from Independence Public Schools Food Service. She enjoyed sewing and scrapbooking. She was active in Mary Martha at Eastgate Church, American Legion Auxiliary 540, Jackson County School Food Service, Retired School Personnel Association, and the Maywood Club of Children's Mercy Hospital. Before her health broke, she was a caregiver for seven people. She enjoyed a life of family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ben; her parents; two brothers, Donald Berry and Joe Dale; and one sister Virginia Joyce George.
She is survived by two sons, Daniel of Independence, MO, and Darrell and wife Linda of Blue Springs, MO; granddaughter, Diana Tyler and husband Travis and great-grandson Corbin Tyler of Grain Valley, MO; one brother James McDaniel and wife Barbara of Charleston, AR; sister-in-law, Letsey McDaniel; brothers-in-law, Chad Hallford and wife, ZoeAnn, and Fred Hallford; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Children's Mercy Hospital in honor of her many years of heartfelt service in the Maywood Club, the Children's Diabetes Foundation and American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 11, 2020