Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Committal
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
Leavenworth National Cemetery
150 Muncie Rd
Leavenworth, KS
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Rex Roland Boone


1925 - 2019
Rex Roland Boone Obituary

Rex Roland Boone, 94, passed away November 18, 2019

A committal service with full military honors will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Rd, Leavenworth, KS 66048. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service will start at 3 p.m. at the chapel.

Memories of Rex and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 20, 2019
