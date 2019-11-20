|
Rex Roland Boone, 94, passed away November 18, 2019
A committal service with full military honors will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Rd, Leavenworth, KS 66048. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service will start at 3 p.m. at the chapel.
Memories of Rex and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 20, 2019