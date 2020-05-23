|
|
Rhoda Sue Russell, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday May 21, 2020 at Bishop Spencer Place in Kansas City, MO.
She leaves her husband of 65 years, Ed, and two children Suzan McFarland (Cale) and Steve Russell (Renee), 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many close friends.
After being a stay at home mother for 15 years and earning a bachelor's degree from Park University during that time, she began her career with Parent's As Teachers. She was an integral part of the beginning of the program and became a trainer of parent educators throughout the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. During this time, Sue authored a book and training program called "Up With Parents" which was widely adopted. Throughout her career she was a source of inspiration and guidance to those with whom she worked.
Upon retirement from PAT, she began volunteering in the hospice program at the Groves in Independence, MO. In addition, the Junior Service League, AAUW and PEO organizations were extremely important to Sue and she remained involved as long as possible. Sue's greatest joys were her family, her faith (she was a member at First Baptist Church of Independence for 63 years) and her work with PAT. In all of these areas and with everyone she came in contact, she made a significant impact.
A virtual service to celebrate Sue's beautiful life will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. on the following website: www.rememberingsuerussell.com and will be available thereafter.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Sue's name to the or First Baptist Church of Independence.
