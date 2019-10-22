The Examiner Obituaries
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Rhonda Lea (West) Lang


1964 - 2019
Rhonda Lea (West) Lang Obituary
Rhonda Lea West Lang of Independence, Missouri passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Rhonda was born January 14, 1964 in Lebanon, Missouri to Jerry R. and Gayle Mae (Dampier) West. In 1992, Rhonda was married to Jeff Lang, and to this union was born one son, Ashten David Lang.

Rhonda graduated from Truman High School, and has been a lifelong resident of Independence area. Rhonda was a Boy Scouts Leader for many years, as well as volunteering in various dog club programs. She was an avid stamp and coin collector, and enjoyed playing cards and board games – especially Rummy Royal. Rhonda was known for her great sense of humor and wit. She will be dearly missed by many.

Rhonda is survived by her son, Ashten; his father, Jeff; her parents, Jerry and Gayle; her Aunt Nancee, Uncle Todd, their children, Duke and Lena Henke; as well as a host of extended family of cousins, aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mose and Ethel West; and Roy and Bernice Dampier.

A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, at 2PM, October 26, 2019, at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St., Independence, MO. Fellowship reception to follow service at her father's home, 18107 Fall Dr, Independence, MO.

Visit www.speakschapel.com to leave your condolence for the family.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, (816) 373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 22, 2019
