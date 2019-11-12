Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Wheaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Alden Wheaton Sr.

Send Flowers
Richard Alden Wheaton Sr. Obituary

Richard Alden Wheaton, Sr., 97 of Independence, MO passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Truman Lakewood Hospital.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 10am, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Mt. Washington Cemetery. Following the graveside a Celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday at the Church of Christ (Temple Lot), 200 S River Blvd, Independence, MO 64050.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -