Richard Alden Wheaton, Sr., 97 of Independence, MO passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Truman Lakewood Hospital.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 10am, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Mt. Washington Cemetery. Following the graveside a Celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday at the Church of Christ (Temple Lot), 200 S River Blvd, Independence, MO 64050.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 12, 2019