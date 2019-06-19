|
|
Richard Allen Wagner, 84, of Blue Springs, MO, went to be with the Lord on June 14, 2019.
Richard was born on July 17, 1934 in Kansas City, MO to Joseph H. & Bertha L. Wagner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 62 years, Norma Jean (Curby) Wagner, his brothers, Robert & Frank and his sister, Marjorie Kerchevall.
He is survived by his close family, his daughters, Kathleen Henderson (Dean Bezingue), Lisa Fox (Thomas), granddaughters, Amy Fessler (fiancé Ryan Edde), Elizabeth Fessler, Renee Pfau (Allen), grandsons, Shawn Fox, Bryan Fox and Andrew Bezingue (fiancé Stefanie), great-grandsons, Shawn Thomas Fox and Bentley Bezingue. He is also survived by his sister, Beverly Johnson (Wilfred "Chick"), sisters-in-law, Juanita Mainard & Glenna Thrasher and brother-in-law, Daniel Curby (Nancy) and numerous nieces and nephews.
During his lifetime he worked in construction in Kansas City, worked for Western Auto and Blue Springs Lumber Company and retired from Charlie's Auto Service as an auto mechanic. In his spare time, he loved working on cars and motorcycles and enjoyed working in the yard. He was a wonderful father that was deeply rooted in his Christian faith and showed love and compassion to all he met.
Cremation and no services are planned. The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date, per his wishes.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Village Hospice Fund (the Hospice House at John Knox Village) at 400 NW Murray Rd., Lee's Summit, MO 64081 or a donation to the .
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441
Published in The Examiner on June 19, 2019