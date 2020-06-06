Richard Dale Pinson
1932 - 2020
Richard Dale Pinson, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Cariad Village Creek Assisted Living Facility in Plano, Texas.

Although Mr. Pinson spent his later years near family in Texas, he always considered himself to be a life-long resident of Independence. Born in Independence on December 16, 1932 to Joseph (Fred) Pinson and Velma (Thompson) Pinson, Richard grew up in the area and graduated from the original Chrisman High School in 1950. Following service in the US Air Force and graduation from the University of Kansas, Richard worked as a Senior Mechanical Engineer at Armco Steel, from where he retired after 33 years of employment.

Richard Pinson is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Marcia and Bill Thrutchley; two children, Mark Pinson and Jana Farrell; one grandson, Brandon Farrell and wife Mindy, and three great-grandchildren.

Interment will be at Mound Grove Cemetery and private graveside services will be held on a date pending.

Condolences may be left at www.charterfunerals.com

Arrangements by: Charter Funerals, 816-921-5555.

Published in The Examiner on Jun. 6, 2020.
