Richard E. "Dick" Kalbfleisch, 80, passed away, October 1, 2020 at his home in Independence, MO.Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Timothy Lutheran Church, 425 NW R.D. Mize Rd, Blue Springs, MO 64014.Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyersfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements: Meyer's Blue Springs Funeral Home 816-229-3276