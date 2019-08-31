Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Geiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Eric Geiser


1957 - 2019
Send Flowers
Richard Eric Geiser Obituary

Richard Eric Geiser, 62, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO.

The family will receive friends and family from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 4 at the chapel. A committal service with full military honors will follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.

Memories of Rick and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.