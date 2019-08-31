|
Richard Eric Geiser, 62, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO.
The family will receive friends and family from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 4 at the chapel. A committal service with full military honors will follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.
Memories of Rick and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 31, 2019