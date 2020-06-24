Richard F. Delarber, 73, of Kansas City, MO went to his eternal home Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 2:47 p.m.
A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. service on Friday, June 26, at Central Assembly of God, 1009 W 23rd St., Independence MO. Burial will be at Mt. Washington Cemetery.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 24, 2020.