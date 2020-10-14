Richard J. Battor, 90, of Independence, Missouri passed away on October 8, 2020.



Richard Battor was born on December 29, 1929 in Kansas City, MO. Married Norma Lee Johnson on November 15, 1952. He served in the Korean War and was with the Independence Police Department for 32 years.



He is survived by his children, Brian Battor and Diane Foster, son-in-law Richard and granddaughter Alyssa Reynolds.



Visitation for Mr. Battor will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at St. Mark's Catholic Church. Catholic Mass and funeral services will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the church. Entombment with Military Honors to follow at Swan Lake Memorial Park.



