Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Washington Forever Cemetery
Richard J. "Oz" Osterholz


1943 - 2019
Richard J. "Oz" Osterholz Obituary
Richard "Oz" Osterholz died peacefully at Saint Luke's East Hospital on September 23, 2019 in Lees Summit, at the age of 75.

He is survived by his brother Kenneth Osterholz of Norwalk, Iowa and his daughters Wenona Rhea Crutcher of Independence, and Anna Kristine Doss of Blue Springs.

He is preceded in death by his wife Delpha "Dea" Osterholz of Independence.

Richard was born on November 9, 1943 in Waukon, Iowa to Ralph and Mildred Osterholz. He graduated from State University of Iowa in 1966 with a degree in Liberal Arts. He joined the Air Force in 1966 and retired in 2003 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Richard also retired from UAW Ford Motor Company.

A celebration of life will be held from 5-7pm, October 3rd at Speaks Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. Independence, Missouri. Cremation with burial will be held October 4th, 11 a.m. at Mount Washington Forever Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to organizations that support our veterans.

Online condolences can be made at www.speakschapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 2, 2019
