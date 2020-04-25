|
|
Richard L. Anderson, 85, of Independence, Mo. Passed away April 19, 2020.
Visitation, Celebration of Life and Graveside Services will be held on a date in the future due to COVID-19 restrictions. As restrictions are lifted, details will be published in the Independence Examiner. Visitation and Celebration of Life will take place at that time at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Burial will take place in Mound Grove Cemetery, Independence.
Richard was born on November 30, 1934 in Pittsburg, Kansas to Albert and Dorothy Anderson. Richard's father was a miner by trade and due to the nature of this lifestyle/occupation the family relocated frequently. It is with this experience that Richard decided to make his roots in Independence, Missouri. Richard learned the trade of Body and Fender Repair from Ralph "Moon" Mullins and throughout the years perfected his craft at Ketchum Oldsmobile and Cunningham Autobody, where he became a respected tradesman in the field.
Richard proudly served his country as a member of the Army Reserve from 1957 through 1963. It was with this service that he was very vocal about Patriotism and service to the Country.
In 1960, Richard married Judy Brackenbury (Mama-Honey) to which they forged a bond that lasted over 57 years. In 1964, Richard and Judy welcomed the first of their two children, Greg and in 1968 welcomed their second child, Rebecca.
Richard's faith in God was a focal point in his life. Upon moving to Independence, Richard began attending the First Baptist Church of Independence. A few years after marrying Judy, Richard became Baptized in the R.L.D.S. Church at the Enoch Hill Congregation. Richard held the office of Deacon, Priest and Elder in the R.L.D.S. Church and Elder at Zions Branch Restoration Congregation. Richard also attended Eastgate Christian Church.
Known for his infectious, high pitched laugh, Richard was a practical Joker. When the children were younger, the family spent many wonderful vacations camping. One particular-time, as the family was about an hour from pulling out of the driveway on vacation, Richard began dousing Becky and Greg with buckets of water. Mama-Honey got so mad, she grabbed the hose, turned it on and got Richard soaking wet as well – all this an hour away from a two-week vacation.
Other activities that Richard enjoyed square dancing with Judy with the Teacup Squares and traveling the country on their motorcycle. Richard also, was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. In later years, Richard survived bladder cancer and ultimately succumbed to severe vascular dementia with complications from a U.T.I.
Survivors include; Son, Greg Anderson and his wife, Karen; daughter, Rebecca Wuerfele and her husband, Chris; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; a large extended family and many friends.
Richard is preceded in death by his wife of over 57 years, Judy Anderson, brother Albert "Bud" Anderson, brother Brian "Gene" Anderson, sister, Loretta (Anderson) Flynn, father Albert Anderson, Dorothy (Bird) Anderson and his dog Stormy.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in Richard's memory or to the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimers – Kansas City, Kansas and Missouri.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 25, 2020