Richard "Dick". Westerfield, 91, Overland Park, KS formerly of Independence, MO passed away March 9, 2019.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Dick was born May 17, 1927 in Lee's Summit, MO and graduated from Lee's Summit, High School. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of WWII. He was an owner and manager of his own grocery store. He was Boy Scout leader of Troop #291, a member of Covington Estates Baptist Church and a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge for over sixty-five years. He enjoyed coin collecting.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife Frances Nadine Westerfield, daughter Diane Louise Westerfied and granddaughter Rachel.
He is survived by daughter Sharon Last, Olathe, KS; son Rick Westerfield, Seattle, WA; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, 816-252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 20, 2019