Richard L. Baker, 73 of Independence, MO passed away January 24, 2020.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home; Independence, MO. Funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be Thursday, January 30 in Huntsville, AL.
Richard was born June 28, 1946 in Huntsville, AL to Irvin & Dessie (Green) Baker. He was a member of the Millwright Union, and worked for Cargill. Richard enjoyed carpentry, fishing, playing pool and spending time with his family.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Richard is survived by his wife Linda of the home; children: Larry Baker (Marilyn), Sara Bacon, Rebecca Schmidt (Eric) all of Independence, MO; siblings: Bobby Baker, Kenneth Baker, Betty Jo Golden, Faye Green, Barbara Hardy (Larry) all of Huntsville, AL; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 25, 2020