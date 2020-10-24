LTC(R) Richard Leland Martin II, age 63, of Seguin, Texas formerly of Independence, Missouri, passed away on October 12, 2020. Richard was born in Independence, Missouri on May 11, 1957 to Rosemary (Grant) and Richard Leland Martin.
Rick Martin proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as a Master Navigator before retiring after 23 years. He continued to serve his country as the Director of Plans and Programs of the 67th Cyberspace Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas before retiring in 2019. As a proud member of the community he also sat as an active school board member at Navarro ISD for 10 years. Rick served 13 years on the Geronimo Volunteer Fire Department and was the current Treasurer. Rick genuinely enjoyed retirement this last year. He enjoyed it so much that he went and got a part time job at St. James Catholic Church in Seguin, Texas a week later. Rick was also a member of the Knights of Columbus throughout multiple churches.
In his free time, he loved to spend time with his donkeys and dogs. Rick Martin loved his family very much and took so much pride in being a grandfather. He loved a good joke especially whenever he and his brother Jeff got to team up on their sister Kim. Rick was also a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan, and finally got to see them win another Super Bowl. He was a good man, a patriot, a leader in the community and an amazing man that anyone would be proud to say they had met.
Rick is preceded in death by his parents Rosemary and Richard Martin, and his brother Christopher Joseph Martin.
He is survived by his loving wife Kimberly Martin; son Ryan Martin and fiancée Courtney Georgie; son SGT Kyle Martin and wife Megan Martin; brother LTC(R) Jeff Martin and wife Lisa Martin; sister Kimberley Hayes; grandchildren, Leland and Weston Martin; Aunt Barbara Crank; numerous other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A walk through line visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel from 5-7 p.m. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Stan Fiuk, the Rev. Gregory J. Nevlud and the Rev. Msgr. Dennis Darilek officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery in Geronimo.
For those who wish the services will be livestreamed at St. James Catholic Church Seguin Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/saintjamescc/.
All CDC protocols must be followed including limited seating, social distancing, and face coverings worn at all locations.
In lieu of flowers we ask that memorial contributions be made to Geronimo Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 51, Geronimo, TX, 78115, Navarro ISD, 6450 N. State Hwy 123, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp St., Seguin, TX, 78155. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 7815, 830-549-5912.