Richard R. Culbertson passed away October 4, 2019, at the age of 75.
Richard was born in Kansas City, MO, to Floyd W. and Dolores M. Culbertson in October, 1943. Richard attended St. Pius X Elementary School in Roeland Park, KS and graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School in 1961. He enlisted in the United States Army shortly after graduation and served in the Vietnam Conflict. Upon returning to Kansas City, he completed his college education and graduated from Pittsburg State University in 1970 with a degree in Business Administration. Richard worked as an insurance agent and later as a Business Analyst with Computer Sciences Corporation.
In 1972, Richard married Mary Lyon and the two had been happily married 47 years at the time of his passing. Richard loved being outside, Sunday drives (especially on back roads), traveling the United States (taking pictures every 10 miles and collecting rocks for his garden along the way), Royals baseball, Pitt State and Notre Dame football, fireworks, swimming at the YMCA in Blue Springs, and being with his family most of all. His notoriously ornery personality made him loved by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his two sisters, Jocelyn Higgins and Kay Potter.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, his brother Bob Culbertson, his daughter Christa Kronquist (Paul) and their two children, Emelie and Erik, and Heather Reardon (Randy) and their son, Max. He will also be missed by many R.A.I.L.s, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews
Services will be held at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO, October 25 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the .
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 23, 2019