Richard Wayne "Rick" Brock of Lynchburg, Virginia passed away May 26, 2020 at home in Lynchburg.



Visitation will be at Speaks Suburban Chapel in Independence, Missouri, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, with a memorial service immediately following at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens in Independence.



Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.



