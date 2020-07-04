Rick C. Hutson, 68, of Independence, MO passed away April 20, 2020.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel.



Rick was born July 6, 1951 in Kansas City, MO. Rick enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served four years as a Communications Technician. After leaving the service, he worked for Hallmark Cards. Rick currently worked for the Kansas City Royals.



He is survived by his wife, Isabelle; son, Cal and family; and his many friends.



