Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Rick Charles Hutson


1951 - 2020
Rick Charles Hutson Obituary
Rick C. Hutson, 68, of Independence, MO passed away April 20, 2020.

A memorial service will be announced when the current restrictions are lifted.

Rick was born July 6, 1951 in Kansas City, MO to Charles Marion Hutson and Mildred (Paris) Coupland. After graduating from North Kansas City High School, Rick enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served four years as a Communications Technician. After leaving the service, he worked for Hallmark Cards, which is where he met the love of his life, Isabelle Nerling. In 2006, Rick retired from Hallmark after 37 years. He then went to work for the KC Royals as a Toll Gater. Rick loved his KC Royals and KC Chiefs. Both brought him much joy in 2015 and 2019.

Rick is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Isabelle (Nerling) Hutson; son, Cal Hutson and family; aunt, Lou Paris; cousin, Lynn Martin; and two brother-in-law's, Joseph Nerling (Janet) and Daniel Nerling (Aimee).

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 25, 2020
