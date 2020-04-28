Home

Rick W. Shatswell

Rick W. Shatswell Obituary
Rick W. Shatswell, 65, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away in his home Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

He passed in peace and with dignity surrounded by his loving family.

Rick retired after 30 years from the General Motors Fairfax plant. He was an avid hunter and passionate fisherman who loved to share those moments with his family.

Rick is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Rosa E. Shatswell, of Blue Springs, MO, daughter, Racheal L. Shatswell, of Independence, MO, son, Jason C. Fuller and wife, Dawnita Fuller, of Independence, MO, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren, brother, Laughton Shatswell, of Deepwater, Mo., and sisters, Geraldine Wilkinson, of Pleasant Hill, MO, and Hazel Pierce, of Springdale, AR.

Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Rena Shatswell, of Kansas City, MO, brother, Jerry Shatswell, of Independence, MO, sister-in-law, Mary Shatswell, of Deepwater, MO, and brother-in-law, John (Johnny) Pierce, of Springdale, AR.

Celebration of Life services will be announced and held at a later date.

Arrangements: Newcomers Noland Road Chapel.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 28, 2020
