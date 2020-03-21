|
Rickey Rodman, 64, of Independence, MO passed away March 17, 2020.
A graveside service will be privately held for the family at New Salem Cemetery.
Rick was born May 7, 1955 in Batesville, AR. He was a graduate of William Chrisman High School. Rick had been employed for over 20 years at English Lighting. He was an avid reader, loved music, and enjoyed playing guitar with friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Rodman; brother, David Rodman; and step-father, Victor Mayer.
Rick is survived by his mother, Jean Mayer; brother, Jeffrey Rodman; niece Stacey Rodman; special great-niece, Layla Jo; and many cousins.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 21, 2020