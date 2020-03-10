Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600

Ricky Gene White

Send Flowers
Ricky Gene White Obituary

Ricky Gene White, 61 of Independence, MO passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Centerpoint Medical Center.

Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055 with burial to follow in Mound Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday evening at the chapel.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ricky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -