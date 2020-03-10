|
Ricky Gene White, 61 of Independence, MO passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Centerpoint Medical Center.
Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055 with burial to follow in Mound Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday evening at the chapel.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 10, 2020