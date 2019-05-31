|
Rita Jean Cross, 68, of Grain Valley, Missouri passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Rita was born on October 31, 1950 in Independence, MO, daughter of John and Iva (Lovejoy) Landis. She worked at Harmon Electronics for 15 years before retiring and taking care of children in her home for 35 years. She was the glue of her family and always cared about others and she will be missed by all. She loved antiques and looking for them with her friend, Janet Curtis.
Rita is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Michael "Hawk" Landis.
Her survivors include her 2 sons, Ronnie Smith of Grain Valley and Eric Cross of Tarsney Lakes, MO; grandchildren, Shelby Smith, Riley Smith and Joe Cross; sisters, Robin Landis (Janet Cutis) of Garden City, MO and Marilyn Redinger (Dwayne) of Bates City, MO; brothers, Randy Landis (Emily) of LaTour, MO and Rocky Landis (Frances) of Florida; nephew, Bryan Garrett of Grain Valley; several nieces and nephews; and best friend of 51 years, Sharon Bessenbacher.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441
Published in The Examiner on May 31, 2019