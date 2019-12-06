The Examiner Obituaries
|
Robert C. Tignor


1953 - 2019
Robert C. Tignor Obituary
Robert C. Tignor, 65, of Independence, MO, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Cremation is planned with private inurnment at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.

Robert was born on December 4, 1953 to Charles F. and Victoria (Cherry) Tignor in Independence, MO. Robert was a graduate from William Chrisman High School before joining the Air Force, serving four years. After his honorable discharge, Robert spent some time working at the Independence Sanitarium, where he met and fell in love with Clara Ann Jorgensen and the two were married in 1979. Robert and Clara had one daughter, Heather. The family attended St. Mark's Catholic Church in Independence, MO. Robert spent the majority of his working years as a clerk for the IRS, before retiring in 2014.

Robert was a dedicated weekly volunteer at the County Jail for the City of Independence and the Railroad at Alton Depot as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed traveling with his brother, George, visiting museums, with the John Wayne Museum being his favorite. Robert and Clara loved visiting the National Forests together. Robert played horseshoes, looked forward to family gatherings, and picking on his nieces and nephews.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Heather Tignor (Jason); sister, Irene Griffith (Edgar); brother, George Tignor (Kim); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by both parents; his wife, Clara Ann; infant brother, Joseph; brother, David Tignor; and sister-in-law, Sherry Tignor.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 6, 2019
