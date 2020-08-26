1/1
Robert David Moran Sr.
1932 - 2020
Robert David "Bob" Moran, Sr. 88 of Independence, MO was called home by the Lord Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. The family will greet friends from 1 p.m., until service time Friday at the chapel. Private burial will follow in Oak Ridge Memory Gardens.

Bob was born March 23, 1932 in Traverse City, MI to Robert C. and Ellen O. (Curtiss) Moran. He graduated from William Chrisman High School and then proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. After the war he went to work for Hallmark Cards where he held a variety of different positions and later retired after 39 years in 1994. Throughout his life he enjoyed bowling, fishing and was an avid KC Royals and Chiefs fan. He was married to Frances Louise (Hibbard) on June 11, 1955; she preceded him in death in 2015.

Survivors include; 4 children, Robyn L. Maune and husband William of Blue Springs, MO, Jane E. Brooks and husband Sam, Robert "David" Moran, Jr. and wife Susan and Margie F. Cox all of Independence, MO; a niece, Rhonda Pearson and husband Duanne; 5 grandchildren, Natalie Cole and husband Mark, Christopher Maune and wife Sarah, Gretchen Maune, Emily Brooks and Daniel Moran and a great granddaughter, Katharine Cole.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Neil G. Moran in 2011.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600

Published in The Examiner on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
AUG
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
