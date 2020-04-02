|
|
Ronald Duane "Ron" Yale, 84, of Independence, MO, passed away March 31, 2020, at Northcare Hospice House.
Ron was born on February 25, 1936, the son of Leroy and Thelma Yale. Independence, MO was his home. He graduated from William Chrisman in the class of 1954. He received a bachelor's degree in History from the University of Missouri. Ron was in the Army from 1955-1958 as a sergeant with the 10th Mountain Division. From 1958-1962, he was a Kansas City police patrolman and a member of the Rescue and Recovery squad. From 1962-1963, Ron worked for Bendix under the atomic energy commission. In 1963, Ron went to work for the Independence Fire District Local 781. He was a Battalion Chief for 14 years, ultimately retiring after 23 years of honorable service in 1986.
Ron served on several committees for the city. He was president of the Lagers Retirees for several years. After retirement, he owned a real estate company. Ron was an avid reader who enjoyed woodcarving, traveling, and spending as much time as he could with his beloved grandchildren.
Ron was preceded in death by his first wife Lita M. Phillips in 1984, an infant brother, a sister Betty Richards and his parents-in-law Jerry (Edith) Phillips.
In 1997 he married Linda Yale and they combined their family: Ronald J. Yale, Cara Ratterree, Chris (Sherry) West, Lorri (Bill) Trotter, Brooke (Mitch) Lickey, Logan Trotter, Lukas Trotter, Madison (Matt) Murray, Lola Lickey, Zoe Lickey, Abigail Trotter, and Thea Trotter.
Ron is also survived by sister Tyra Brunson, brother Jerry Yale, and many nieces and nephews. We will miss and love you always.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. His family suggests that contributions be made to Northcare Hospice House in his memory.
Condolences may be left at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 2, 2020