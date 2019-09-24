Home

POWERED BY

Services
Royer Funeral Home
101 East 15th Street
Oak Grove, MO 64075
(816) 690-4441
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Elijah "Eli" Chapman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Elijah "Eli" Chapman Obituary
Robert Elijah "Eli" Chapman passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at St. Luke's East Hospital.

Eli was an inquisitive soul and relished every day he lived. He enjoyed reading, drawing, researching anything, and was a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Survivors include his mother Amy Chapman; sister Katie Chapman-Gibson; brother Luke Chapman; nephew Kale Gibson; nephew Cooper Gibson; maternal grandparents Lee and Sharon Konopasek; paternal grandparents Paul and Liz Chapman; paternal grandmother Diane Johnson; and a large extended family.

Eli was preceded in death by his father Robert Doren Chapman.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO; 816-690-4441.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now