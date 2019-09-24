|
Robert Elijah "Eli" Chapman passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at St. Luke's East Hospital.
Eli was an inquisitive soul and relished every day he lived. He enjoyed reading, drawing, researching anything, and was a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Survivors include his mother Amy Chapman; sister Katie Chapman-Gibson; brother Luke Chapman; nephew Kale Gibson; nephew Cooper Gibson; maternal grandparents Lee and Sharon Konopasek; paternal grandparents Paul and Liz Chapman; paternal grandmother Diane Johnson; and a large extended family.
Eli was preceded in death by his father Robert Doren Chapman.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO; 816-690-4441.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 24, 2019