Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home - Pleasant Hill
203 N. Armstrong Street
Pleasant Hill, MO 64080
(816) 540-5550
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home - Pleasant Hill
203 N. Armstrong Street
Pleasant Hill, MO 64080
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
1501 N. State Route 7 Highway
Pleasant Hill, MO
View Map
Robert Ernest "Bob" Swarts


1947 - 2019
Robert Ernest "Bob" Swarts Obituary
Robert Ernest "Bob" Swarts, 72, of Independence, was born, May 18, 1947, in Washington, Missouri, the son of Harry E. and Mary E. (Holland) Swarts. He departed this life peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home.

On June 18, 1965, he was united in marriage to Mary F. Schumacher in Independence. Bob was employed as a Metal Polisher for the Fixtures Furniture Co. and the Acme Brass Plating Co. in Kansas City. He had also worked for Bass Pro in Independence. He enjoyed boating and fishing at the Lake of the Ozarks, riding motorcycles, and watching wrestling and the history channel.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Helen Crazybear.

He is survived by wife Mary of Independence; four children, Dianna (and Larry) Greenwood of Pleasant Hill, Michael Swarts of Harrisonville, Daniel (and Yesenia) Swarts, and Lauren (and Travis) Moreland both of Independence; eight grandchildren, Jenna (and Tyler) Myers, and Jaden Greenwood, both of Pleasant Hill, Ryan Swarts, Alena Swarts, Wyatt Swarts, Brennan Swarts, Sophia Moreland, and Easton Moreland, all of Independence; one step-granddaughter, Arabella Moreland of Independence; two great-grandchildren, Kase Myers and Kinley Myers; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home, Pleasant Hill. Graveside funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery (1501 N. State Route 7 Highway, Pleasant Hill). Reverend D. Kent Deubner will officiate.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Wayside Waifs and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stanleydickeyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements: Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 8, 2019
