Robert F. "Bob" Fray, 97 of Raytown, MO passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his residence.Due to Covid-19 concerns the family will be having private services and burial in Roanoke Cemetery in Roanoke, MO.Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900