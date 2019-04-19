The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St.
Independence, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St.
Independence, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Greiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Robert F. Greiner Sr.


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Dr. Robert F. Greiner Sr. Obituary
Dr. Robert F. Greiner, Sr., 77, Blue Springs, MO died unexpectedly April 15, 2019.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m., Monday, April 22 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO; cremation. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. before the service at the chapel.

Robert was born August 23, 1941 Elizabeth, MN. He graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Bioscience with a Doctorate in Osteopathy and a residency in Pathology. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He enjoyed fishing with his family and boating at the Lake of the Ozarks. He volunteered at the polls during elections, enjoyed traveling with his brother Dave, loved his dogs and was a KU Jayhawk fan. Most of all he loved his son Bobby and his grandchildren who affectionately call him "Papa Bob".

Robert is survived by his son Dr. Robert Greiner II and wife Kesh, Lee's Summit, MO; grandchildren Robert "Trey" Greiner III, Triniti Greiner, Tristyn Greiner, Logan Hecker and Karagen Hecker; sister Nellie Hysjulien and husband Milt Hysjulien, Minneapolis, MN; brother Dave Greiner and wife Elaine, Denver, CO and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now