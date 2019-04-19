Dr. Robert F. Greiner, Sr., 77, Blue Springs, MO died unexpectedly April 15, 2019.



Funeral services will be 3 p.m., Monday, April 22 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO; cremation. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. before the service at the chapel.



Robert was born August 23, 1941 Elizabeth, MN. He graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Bioscience with a Doctorate in Osteopathy and a residency in Pathology. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He enjoyed fishing with his family and boating at the Lake of the Ozarks. He volunteered at the polls during elections, enjoyed traveling with his brother Dave, loved his dogs and was a KU Jayhawk fan. Most of all he loved his son Bobby and his grandchildren who affectionately call him "Papa Bob".



Robert is survived by his son Dr. Robert Greiner II and wife Kesh, Lee's Summit, MO; grandchildren Robert "Trey" Greiner III, Triniti Greiner, Tristyn Greiner, Logan Hecker and Karagen Hecker; sister Nellie Hysjulien and husband Milt Hysjulien, Minneapolis, MN; brother Dave Greiner and wife Elaine, Denver, CO and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com



