Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
American Legion Hall, Zack Wheat Post 624
852 American Legion Drive
Sunrise Beach, MO
Robert Floyd Garten


1940 - 2019
Robert Floyd Garten Obituary
Robert Floyd Garten, 79, of Laurie, MO, passed away unexpectedly at his home on September 11, 2019.

Bob was born on February 16, 1940, to Romaine Floyd and Laura Marie (Ashford) Garten, in Leavenworth, KS. He grew up in Craig, MO; Russellville, MO; and North Kansas City, MO. He graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1958, where he was an outstanding track athlete for the Hornets. Bob attended Northwest Missouri State University, where he received a degree in business education and subsequently achieved his Masters and Specialist degrees at Central Missouri State University. Bob had an outstanding career in education, as a teacher, coach and administrator in the Excelsior Springs, Maryville, Fort Osage, Trenton, and Chillicothe school districts, retiring in 1994 to a life of leisure and happiness at the Lake of the Ozarks, his favorite place on Earth.

He is survived by his son, Kendall Garten (Kimberly) of Blue Springs; his daughter, Karla Garten (Donald Sladek) of Independence; grandchildren Jessica Elliott of Independence, Morgan Elliott of Kansas City, Kohl Garten of Kansas City, and Katie Garten of Blue Springs; sister Laura Annice Penton Williams of Arizona; and brother William Garten of Lamar.

A memorial service will be held on September 28, at 2 p.m., at the American Legion Hall, Zack Wheat Post 624, located at 852 American Legion Drive, Sunrise Beach, MO 65075.

Memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to the Zack Wheat American Legion Post 624.

Bob was a friend to all. He liked and was liked by everyone he met. We love you Dad.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 18, 2019
