Robert "Bob" Glen Evans, 82, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO.Bob's family will have a private service celebrating his life 10 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO.Memories of Robert and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.