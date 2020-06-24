Robert H. Jones
1956 - 2020
Robert H. Jones, 63, of Independence, MO passed on to his Heavenly home on June 13, 2020.

He graduated from Van Horn High School in 1976. Robert was born December 23, 1956 to George R. Jones and Helen G. (Beyer) Jones, the oldest of seven children. Robert was a lifetime member of Beaumont Baptist Church.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, visitation at 10:30 with the celebration of life beginning at 11:30 at Oak Tree Church 24400 NE Colbern Rd, Lee's Summit, MO. Reflections Memorial Services.

Published in The Examiner on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:30 AM
Oak Tree Church
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Oak Tree Church
Funeral services provided by
Reflections Memorial Services
1624 Westport Road
Kansas City, MO 64111
816-561-0101
